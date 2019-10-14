Lays announces new flavor of chips perfect for fall

This may come as shocking news to you, but a brand just introduced a new flavor of its product that's perfect for fall, and it's not pumpkin-spiced flavor.

Lays is known for surprising us with unusual (yet totally delicious) flavors of chips, and it looks like they've done it again with their new grilled cheese and tomato soup flavor.

A grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup are a match made in heaven alongside festive fall colors and activities, and eating the flavor in a crunchy chip sounds delicious.

Not only would this limited-time chip be great on its own, but imagine dipping them into some creamy tomato soup, or even crumbling a few onto the soup like a cracker.

The chips will hit stores on Oct. 21, but like we said, they're for a limited time only, so make sure you snatch up this salty snack before it's too late.

Graham Media Group 2019