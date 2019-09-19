Moe's celebrates Free Queso Day Sept. 19

Queso... some call it liquid gold, and today it is free.

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating Free Queso Day today, and you can get free cups all day long.

Visit a location between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. There's no purchase necessary.

Arrive early because the first 50 customers will receive a free T-shirt, Patch reports.

Click here to find a location near you.

IT'S FREE QUESO DAY — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) September 19, 2019

