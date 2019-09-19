Food

Moe's celebrates Free Queso Day Sept. 19

No purchase necessary

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Moe's)

Queso... some call it liquid gold, and today it is free.

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating Free Queso Day today, and you can get free cups all day long. 

Visit a location between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. There's no purchase necessary.

Arrive early because the first 50 customers will receive a free T-shirt, Patch reports.

Click here to find a location near you.

 

 

