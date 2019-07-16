More than 120 restaurants to participate in Magical Dining Month

Let the countdown to Magical Dining Month begin.

Starting Aug. 23 and running until Sept. 30, more than 120 Orlando-area restaurants will participate in Magical Dining Month with three-course, prix-fixe dinners for just $35 per person.

I’m not sure it could get any more magical than that.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, there are 11 new restaurants offered in 2019, including The H Cuisine, Menagerie Eatery & Bar and Disney Springs venues such as Jaleo, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill and Enzo’s Hideaway.

With the full list of available restaurants and menus listed here, now’s the time to start planning your month of magical dining.

One dollar from each meal served will also benefit local charities.

If there’s a local restaurant you’ve been wanting to visit, this would be a great time to give it a try.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.