National Pi Day 2019: All the places to score a delicious deal

Do you like pi? How about pie? Why are we asking this? Well, because National Pi Day is upon us.

The day, celebrated on March 14 -- get it? 3/14 -- each year, comes in honor of pi, as in, the 16th letter of the Greek alphabet. Remember pi from math class? It's used to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. (Thanks, PiDay.org for the reminder!)

Anyway, now you know why we have Pi Day. But do you know how to celebrate Pi Day? With some discounted pies, of course!

Just a note: Promotions vary by location. Call your local restaurant before heading out, if you're wondering whether the deal applies in your town or city.

Blaze Pizza: Download the company’s app before Thursday to receive a discount code for a $3.14 pizza. This is valid anywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

Boston Market: You can get a free chicken pot pie, with a pot pie and a drink purchase, while supplies last, Thursday only. Click or tap here for the coupon.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK will offer slices of its key lime pie for $3.14 each on Thursday -- dine-in or carryout only, no third-party delivery available. Please note, a few locations are excluded from this deal, so you'll want to check your local restaurant first before heading out the door.

Cicis: At corporate stores Thursday, the buffet will be $3.14 with the purchase of a regular or large drink. At franchises, it is $3.14 with the purchase of a large drink. Learn more.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: On Thursday only, when you order one of the restaurant's homemade chicken pot pies, you get a second pot pie to bake at home. Read more details.

Hungry Howie's: If you use the code 19PI at checkout, you can snag a medium, one-topping pizza with any bread purchase at menu price. Carryout only, please. Some restrictions apply. This deal runs from Monday to Thursday.

Pie Five: On Thursday, Pie Five Pizza will sell personal signature pizzas in-store for only $3.14. Learn more.

Pieology Pizzeria: If you snag a bite from Pieology on Thursday, you'll receive $2 off your next order just by having the Pie Life Rewards app.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Get a whole cheese Neapolitan pie for only $3.14, on Thursday only. Fill out this form to receive your coupon.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market is offering shoppers the opportunity to pick up their favorite large bakery pies for $3.14 off the normal sale price. "Pie varieties vary by region, but expect to find several classic flavors in store. This deal is only valid in the U.S. on Thursday, March 14, while supplies last," the company said.

Anywhere we forgot? Email us and let us know! Please include a location.

Graham Media Group 2019