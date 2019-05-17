Orlando's 3 best spots to score inexpensive vegan food

Looking to satisfy your appetite for vegan fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. The Vegan Hot Dog Cart

PHOTO: RACHEL W./YELP



Topping the list is The Vegan Hot Dog Cart. Located Downtown at 14 E. Washington, the street vendor offers vegan hot dogs and a slew of original toppings. The Vegan Hot Dog Cart is the highest-rated cheap vegan restaurant in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

2. Raw Juicing and Detox

PHOTO: RAW JUICING AND DETOX/YELP

Next up is Thornton Park's Raw Juicing and Detox, situated at 898 E. Washington St. With five stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. According to the juice bar's website, the eatery "specializes in 100% organic juice cleanses, plus a healthy and seriously delicious menu of smoothies, vegan wraps and more."

3. Veggie Garden

Photo: irina n./Yelp

And then there's Veggie Garden, a Colonialtown South favorite with 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews. The Vietnamese restaurant specializes in serving a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, such as spring and summer rolls, phở noodle soups, vermicelli rice noodle platters and more. Stop by 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 11, the next time you're in the mood for cheap vegan fare with a Vietnamese flair.

