Orlando's 4 favorite spots to find low-priced Greek fare

1. Theo's Kitchen

Topping the list is Theo's Kitchen. Located at 2952 Curry Ford Road, the Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated cheap Greek restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to traditional favorites like gyros, falafels, hummus and more, the restaurant offers a fried chicken menu — try the three-piece dinner, served with a roll and your choice of slaw, hush puppies, baked beans and mashed potatoes.

2. Zoës Kitchen

Next up is Zoës Kitchen, situated at 236 E. Michigan St., Suite B105. With 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The restaurant serves up a Morrocan chicken family dinner with a pan-roasted whole chicken, seasoned with bright Mediterranean herbs and spices. It's also served with turmeric rice and your choice of one additional fresh side. The spot also offers vegetarian options and catering.

3. Mr. Gyros

Mr. Gyros, located at 3725 S. Orange Blossom Trail, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Greek spot 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews. It also has another location.

The eatery offers a variety of gyros, as well as other casual Greek and Mediterranean fare like rice and beans. Look for salads, sandwiches, soft drinks and desserts, too.

4. New York Deli

New York Deli, a deli and Greek spot that offers sandwiches and more in Central Business District, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 693 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelpers are buzzing about the stuffed grape leaves and spicy gyro with hot peppers, jalapeños and hot sauce. If your taste leans toward something milder, try the chicken gyro with tzatziki sauce instead.

