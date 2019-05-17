Orlando's 5 best diners (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Nick's Family Diner

Photo: mary l./Yelp

Topping the list is Nick's Family Diner. Located at 5439 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Rosemont, the diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated inexpensive diner in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

2. Linda's Winter Park Diner

Photo: linda's winter park diner/Yelp

Next up is Linda's Winter Park Diner, situated at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave. With four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp, the diner and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

3. Carol's Place

Carol's Place, located at 3421 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced diner, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 95 reviews.

4. College Park Café

Photo: kimberly l./Yelp

College Park Café, a diner and breakfast and brunch spot in College Park, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2304 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

5. Fairbanks Restaurant

Photo: andrea m./Yelp

Check out Fairbanks Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the diner and traditional American spot by heading over to 1800 W. Fairbanks Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.