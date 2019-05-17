Orlando's 5 best spots for budget-friendly sandwiches

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your cravings.

1. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

Photo: Vyvy v./Yelp

Topping the list is Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria. Located at 67 N. Bumby Ave. in East Central Park, this sandwich shop offers vegetarian options and more. It's the most popular affordable sandwich spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp.

On March 27, Yelper Amanda M. wrote, "Sandwiches are big enough to split with sides or big enough to fill you for a long time. We ordered three different sides to taste, and by far the German potato salad was my favorite. The peanut noodle salad was good as well."

2. The Pastrami Project

Photo: jamie g./Yelp

Next up is The Pastrami Project, situated at 175 E. Par Ave. in College Park. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and deli, which offers sandwiches, sides and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Daphne W. wrote on Jan. 18, "I had the pastrami sandwich and it was really good! It was very moist and flavorful. The coleslaw might be the best coleslaw I've had. I also had the french fries, which were perfectly salty. All around a delicious lunch!"

3. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Photo: Mira /Yelp

Colonialtown South's Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, located at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 9, is another top choice. Yelpers have given the affordable Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches, bubble tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews so far.

On Jan. 16, Sheryl W. wrote on Yelp, "Best banh mi in town. If you're looking for a good make-to-order banh mi, this is the place to go. The boba tea is a plus as well."

4. Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop

Photo: Lisa C./Yelp

Achilles Art Cafe Coffee Shop offers coffee, juice, snacks and sandwiches. It's another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 219 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2869 Wilshire Drive, Unit 103, in West Orlando to try it for yourself.

Yelper Bryce P. wrote on March 22, "They have a little bit of everything for every crowd with beer, wine, coffee, food and even hookah. As far as the food goes, we always get two bowls of the tomato soup, which is fantastic. We then follow it up with a couple sandwiches, and everything we have tried so far has been great!"

5. Anh Hong Restaurant

Photo: Michael P./Yelp

Finally, there's Anh Hong Restaurant, a Lake Eola Heights favorite with four stars out of 478 reviews. Stop by 1124 E. Colonial Drive to hit up the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

On April 6, Yelper Don L. wrote, "My favorite bahn mi! Classic flavors without the paté, and quite affordable. Haven't tried much else on the menu, but they are accommodating and even pack my banh mi with the veggies separate for a next-day-lunch order."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.