Orlando's 5 favorite spots to find affordable Caribbean fare

Craving Caribbean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Black Bean Deli

Photo: gina n./Yelp

Topping the list is Black Bean Deli. Located at 1835 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot is the highest rated inexpensive Caribbean restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 560 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zaza New Cuban Diner

Photo: heather j./Yelp

Next up is Zaza New Cuban Diner, situated at 3500 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban, breakfast and brunch and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

3. Valisa Bakery

Photo: mike p./Yelp

Valisa Bakery, located at 1654 N. Semoran Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bakery and Puerto Rican spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews.

4. Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen

Photo: melyssa f./Yelp

Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen, a cafe and Cuban and Latin American spot in North Orange, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 58 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2512 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Versalles Cafe

Photo: jaime l./Yelp

Over in OBT, check out Versalles Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Cuban spot by heading over to 9036 S. Orange Ave.

