Orlando's top 5 beer bars, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tin & Taco - Sodo

Photo: Jensine I./Yelp

Topping the list is Tin & Taco - Sodo. Located at 419 E. Michigan St., the beer bar, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated beer bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Thirsty Topher

Photo: brandt c./Yelp

Next up is Lake Formosa's The Thirsty Topher, situated at 601 Virginia Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the wine and beer bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ocean Sun Brewing

Photo: Alison D./Yelp

Ocean Sun Brewing, located at 3030 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery, beer bar and venue/event space 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews.

4. Aardvark Beverages

Photo: minor p./Yelp

Check out Aardvark Beverages, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer and wine bar at 2610 S. Ferncreek Ave.

5. M Bar

Photo: toni d./Yelp

Finally, there's M Bar, a North Orange favorite with 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews. Stop by 2000 N. Orange Ave., Suite #100, to hit up the beer and cocktail bar next time you're in the mood.

