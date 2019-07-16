Pizza chain to start selling order of crusts-only

We all have that friend or family member who’s in it for the crust -- the pizza crust, that is.

Or maybe you’re that person.

Well, whoever it is, they’re in luck: Villa Italian Kitchen is now selling something called “just the crust” -- which is exactly what it sounds like: an order of pizza crusts only, without the rest of the pizza.

The pizza chain announced the news last week, saying the “just the crust” comes from the company’s Neapolitan pizza, if that makes a difference to you.

“We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen,” said Mimi Wunderlich, a company spokesperson. “We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea.”

Participating locations will start offering this new menu item this Thursday for $2.75. The only remaining question is, do these crusts come with any sort of dipping sauce?

