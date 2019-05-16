Publix chicken tender sub on sale

The news from Publix just keeps getting better.

This week a whole Publix chicken tender sub is on sale for $6.99, a $2 savings.

If this is your favorite pub sub, be sure to take advantage of this deal from Thursday, May 16 until Wednesday, May 22.

You can pair your sub with a fountain drink, as they are on sale for $1.

This deal applies to all Publix locations across the Sunshine State.

Earlier this week we learned you can get Publix subs delivered via Instacart and your first delivery is free.

So, get your favorite sub for less -- and delivered for free.



