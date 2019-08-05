Food

Reese's Peanut Butter filled doughnuts now at Krispy Kreme

Two doughnut flavors available for limited time

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Krispy Kreme)

It’s an iconic combination: chocolate and peanut butter and it gets even better when you add in a doughnut. 

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to bring you two new doughnut flavors. 

Starting Monday, a Reese’s peanut butter lovers and a Reese’s chocolate lovers are available. 

They are only for a limited time, so hurry fast if you’re a peanut butter lover.

 

