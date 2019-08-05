Reese's Peanut Butter filled doughnuts now at Krispy Kreme

It’s an iconic combination: chocolate and peanut butter and it gets even better when you add in a doughnut.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to bring you two new doughnut flavors.

Starting Monday, a Reese’s peanut butter lovers and a Reese’s chocolate lovers are available.

They are only for a limited time, so hurry fast if you’re a peanut butter lover.

