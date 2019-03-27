Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting a Sam Adams beer brewed after her

If you love the smell of beer and the sweet smell of justice, then Sam Adams' new brew named after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is right up your ally.

The Boston-based brewery made a special beer dedicated to Notorious RBG (her nickname that millennials lovingly call her) that will only be available on March 29 at the Sam Adams brewery, reports Boston.com. Tickets to the special tasting event are $20.

The beer is a Belgian Brut IPA appropriately named "When There Are Nine," inspired by Ginsburg's response when she was once asked, "When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?" Ginsburg answered "When there are nine," and the rest is history.

A different name for the beer was considered, too.

“We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg,” the Eventbrite page reads. “But our legal team, uh, dissented.”

The beer was fittingly brewed on International Women's Day, and the hops used were created by the Pink Boots Society, which is a nonprofit that supports women in the beer industry. Hop-maker Yakima Chief brewed this special batch of beer, and $5 from every ticket sold to the beer tasting event will go back to the Pink Boots Society.

We are just a tad jealous that we won't be able to taste this RBG-themed beer in person, but fingers crossed that Sam Adams bottles the beer so everyone can try it.

