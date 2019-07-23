Someone made a fake can of ranch-flavored White Claw and it's hilarious

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Just when you thought that White Claw Hard Seltzers couldn't get any more basic, someone on the internet just made them even more so by inventing a fake ranch-flavored White Claw drink that is equal parts terrifying and hilarious.

Is it weird that we wouldn't be surprised if this combination becomes a possibility one day? You can buy Hidden Valley Ranch charm necklaces, socks and T-shirts, and you can even get a ranch fountain at your wedding instead of a chocolate fountain. Just last month the internet was begging for ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts, so the possibility of ranch White Claws is not as far-fetched as you might believe.

There's even a ranch-flavored soda, so we wouldn't be surprised if ranch-flavored White Claws hit store shelves soon.

The Instagram post from @worst.buy shows just how Hidden Valley could team up with White Claw to market this unusual flavor combination. The most unbelievable thing about this wacky fake product is that anything ranch flavored could come in at 100 calories like normal White Claws do.

So if this product actually was real, would you drink it? Let us know in the poll below.

