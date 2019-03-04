Taste-testing Cadbury chocolates, Oreos is a real job and it could be yours

Chocoholics, this one is for you!

We've all dreamed about running around Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and trying every piece of candy and chocolate in sight, but this dream could sort of become a reality if you get hired to be a chocolate-tester for Cadbury chocolates and Oreos.

So, what exactly does this choc-tastic job entail?

You would be a part of a team of people who gets to taste new products from Mondelēz (the company that makes Cadbury, Oreos and other delicious treats) and help decide which products should end up on supermarket shelves and which products should stay in the test lab forever.

Luckily, the qualifications are pretty minimal. All you have to do is be good at communications, honesty when it comes to giving opinions, and have a passion for confectionery goods.

The unfortunate part about this job is that it's part-time and located in the U.K., but if you feel like tasting new chocolates is your passion, you can apply here.

