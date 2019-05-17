The 3 best spots to score ramen in Orlando

Craving ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Sapporo Ramen

Photo: Melissa R./Yelp



Topping the list is Sapporo Ramen. Located at 5080 W. Colonial Drive, the spot to score ramen, soup and more is the highest-rated ramen spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 662 reviews on Yelp. In addition to ramen, Sapporo Ramen's menu features Japanese-style curry and seafood dishes.

2. Jade Sushi & New Asian

Photo: jade sushi & new asian/Yelp

Jade Sushi & New Asian, a sushi bar and Asian fusion spot in College Park, is another much-loved ramen spot, with 4.5 stars out of 232 Yelp reviews. The menu also features sushi, traditional Asian fare and daily dessert specials. Head over to 2425 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

3. JINYA Ramen Bar

Photo: melissa r./Yelp

Finally, there's JINYA Ramen Bar, a South Eola favorite that has a four-star rating out of 295 reviews. JINYA Ramen Bar also serves rice bowls, curry and mini tacos, as well as salads, small plates and desserts. Stop by 8 N. Summerlin Ave. to check out this spot the next time you're in the mood for ramen.

