The 3 best Turkish spots in Orlando

Craving Turkish food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Turkish spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Photo: melody l./Yelp

Topping the list is Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine. Located at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite #100, the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot is the highest rated Turkish restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cappadocia

Photo: mirko p./Yelp

Next up is Cappadocia, situated at 565 N. Semoran Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the Turkish and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Turquaz Turkish Cuisine

Photo: turan a./Yelp

Turquaz Turkish Cuisine, located at 5648 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hookah bar and Turkish spot four stars out of 63 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.