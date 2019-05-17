The 4 best Korean spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite Korean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Izziban Sushi And Korean BBQ

photo: natthakorn p./yelp

Topping the list is Izziban Sushi And Korean BBQ. Located at 5310 E. Colonial Drive, the sushi bar and Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 655 reviews on Yelp.

"This place is awesome. In the Korean barbecue buffet you get plenty of well-marinated meat options that you can grill tableside," said Yelper Ana P. "They provide several sushi rolls and other appetizers that you can order a la carte. The desserts are fresh and tasty."

2. Shin Jung Korean Restaurant

Photo: David K./Yelp

Next up is Colonialtown South's Shin Jung Korean Restaurant, situated at 1638 E. Colonial Drive. With four stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp, the Korean and traditional American spot, offering barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

"Shin Jung Korean Restaurant is a place that you should bookmark immediately," said Yelper Son N. "Conveniently located on E. Colonial Drive, this restaurant offers traditional and authentic Korean cuisine with a wide variety of food options, ranging from various side dishes to high-quality meats."

3. The Neighborhood Eatery

Photo: Marie M./Yelp

Central Business District's The Neighborhood Eatery, located at 231 N. Magnolia Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Korean spot 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews.

Yelper Daniel H. wrote, "Excellent Korean barbecue. Had the pork bulgogi combo — authentic flavor, sweet tangy and with just a hint of a spicy kick."

4. Korea House Restaurant

Photo: Art C./Yelp

Korea House Restaurant, a Korean spot that offers barbecue and more in Colonial Town Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 189 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4501 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

Yelper Jessica F. noted, "One of my absolute favorite restaurants ever! The prices are reasonable, the quality of meats are great and the customer service is fantastic. I love how authentic it is as well. This is a Korean restaurant with actual Korean servers, cooks and hosts."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.