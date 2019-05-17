The 5 best bakeries in Orlando

Wondering where to find the best bakeries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Market On South

Photo: market on south/Yelp

Topping the list is Market On South. Located at 2603 E. South St. in East Central Park, the bakery, vegetarian and vegan spot is the highest rated bakery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 631 reviews on Yelp.

2. Le Gourmet Break

Photo: Alden K./Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Le Gourmet Break, situated at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery and breakfast spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Valhalla Bakery

Photo: geraldine u./Yelp

East Central Park's Valhalla Bakery, located at 2603 E. South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers cupcakes, doughnuts and more, 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews.

4. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Photo: nothing bundt cakes/Yelp

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7339 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite 418 to see for yourself.

5. P is for Pie Bake Shop

Photo: diandra l./Yelp

Over in Audubon Park, check out P is for Pie Bake Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers desserts and more, at 2806 Corrine Drive

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.