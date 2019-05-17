The 5 best Brazilian spots in Orlando

Looking for a tasty Brazilian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Brazilian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Mrs. Potato

Photo: pepper t./Yelp

Topping the list is Mrs. Potato. Located at 4550 S. Kirkman Road, the Brazilian spot, which offers fast food and more, is the highest rated Brazilian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 215 reviews on Yelp.

2. Texas de Brazil

Photo: texas de brazil/Yelp

Next up is Texas de Brazil, situated at 5259 International Drive, Suite F1. With four stars out of 749 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Boi Brazil Churrascaria

Photo: jenny m./Yelp

Boi Brazil Churrascaria, located at 5600 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, Brazilian and buffet spot four stars out of 290 reviews.

4. Boteco Restaurant

Photo: boteco restaurant/Yelp

Boteco Restaurant, a Brazilian spot that offers tapas and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5135 International Drive, Suite #12, to see for yourself.

5. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery

Photo: kashif k./Yelp

Finally, there's Amor Em Pedacos Bakery, a local favorite with four stars out of 113 reviews. Stop by 5576 International Drive to hit up the bakery and Brazilian spot, which offers cupcakes and more, next time you're in the mood.

