The 5 best breakfast and brunch spots in Orlando

With Easter this weekend and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Orlando to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.

1. Se7en Bites

Photo: john k./Yelp

Topping the list is Se7en Bites. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,629 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Sanctum Cafe

Photo: the sanctum cafe/Yelp

Next up is The Sanctum Cafe, situated at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Le Gourmet Break

Photo: aurelie m./Yelp

Central Business District's Le Gourmet Break, located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews.

4. Zaza New Cuban Diner

Photo: heather j./Yelp

Zaza New Cuban Diner, a Cuban, breakfast and brunch and caterer spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 353 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3500 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

5. First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

Check out First Watch, which has earned four stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot at 1414 N. Mills Ave., Suite #180.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.