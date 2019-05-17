The 5 best Caribbean spots in Orlando

Looking for a sublime Caribbean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Black Bean Deli

PHOTO: BRENDA J./YELP

Topping the list is Black Bean Deli. Located at 1835 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot is the highest rated Caribbean restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 554 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zaza New Cuban Diner

PHOTO: KEVIN W./YELP

Next up is Zaza New Cuban Diner, situated at 3500 Curry Ford Road With 4.5 stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban, breakfast and brunch and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: TODD S./Yelp

Conway's Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, located at 4502 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban, Spanish and Latin American spot 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.

4. Strong Water Tavern

Photo: RASHMI P./Yelp

Strong Water Tavern, a bar and Caribbean spot that offers tapas and more in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6601 Adventure Way to see for yourself.

5. Valisa Bakery

PHOTO: MICHAEL M./YELP

Check out Valisa Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and Puerto Rican spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1654 N. Semoran Blvd.

