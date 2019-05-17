The 5 best spots to score burgers in Orlando

Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Photo: m f./Yelp

Topping the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at 6000 Universal Boulevard, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular burger spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,056 reviews on Yelp.

2. Super Rico Colombian Bistro

Photo: emill m./Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Super Rico Colombian Bistro, situated at 57 W. Central Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 296 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Teak Neighborhood Grill

Photo: erica h./Yelp

Teak Neighborhood Grill, located at 6400 Times Sq Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gastropub and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 707 reviews.

4. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Photo: jerry r./Yelp

Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers salads, burgers and more in Millenia, is another go-to, with four stars out of 605 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4192 Conroy Road, Suite #100, to see for yourself.

5. RusTeak

Photo: cristina h./Yelp

Over in College Park, check out RusTeak, which has earned four stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 2625 Edgewater Drive.

