The best deals you can score on National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day only comes around once a year, so that means your favorite spots to get a giant, mouthwatering burrito are gearing up for Thursday's "holiday" with specials that will be happy on your wallet and stomach.

Know of anywhere else offering a great promotion? We want to hear about it! Drop us a line.

Chipotle

Chipotle is undoubtedly giving the best offer on National Burrito Day by having you stay home. You will get free delivery if your order is more than $10 and you use the Chipotle app or DoorDash to order it.

Qdoba

If you use Qdoba's point system, then you will want to head there on National Burrito Day. The restaurant is giving out triple points on the holiday, so you can reap the benefits on future visits.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating nice and easy, with $5 burritos. We may have died and gone to burrito heaven.

El Pollo Loco

Who doesn't love a good BOGO? That's right, El Pollo Loco is serving up buy one, get one burritos. Go with a friend, or go by yourself and get two burritos. You deserve it.

Go to the website to get the coupon.

Graham Media Group 2019