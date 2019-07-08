This restaurant is giving away free entrees for Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday

It seems as though we’ve got “holidays” for everything, a lot of which a good portion of us may not necessarily celebrate — Lion Day, Penpal Day, Drive-In Movie Day — but Cow Appreciation Day is certainly one we can get down with, especially because Chick-fil-A restaurants all over the country will be giving away free entrees in celebration on Tuesday.

OK, so here’s the thing (because there’s almost always a thing, right?): You must visit a participating Chick-fil-A wearing something cow-like.

If you’re the type who likes to go all out — perhaps a full-body cow suit — go on with your bad self. For all you others, you can get by pretty tamely. Some examples: cow hat or mask, a T-shirt with black and white spots, jewelry with cow print. Be as creative or plain as you’d like, but it must resemble a cow. If you’re still stumped, click here to check out some of last year’s costumes for inspiration.

Just show up Tuesday between open and 7 p.m. and you’ll get a free entree.

That’s not so bad, right?

More than 2,400 restaurants took part in Cow Appreciation Day last year, but it would still be safe to check with your local Chick-fil-A before heading over to make sure they’re joining in.

Happy Cow Appreciation Day!

