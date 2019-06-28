Try these cosmic treats to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

Apollo Moon Landing Astronaut Neil Armstrong did something no one had ever done before. On July 20, 1969, he set foot on the moon. Now, a woman has sold the bag used for collecting moon dust for $1.8 million.

This year marks 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, and many companies are celebrating the moon-versary with some tasty treats.

Dairy Queen's Blizzards already defy gravity (anyone who has flipped over a Blizzard knows what we're talking about), so it makes sense that the company would get in on the anniversary fun.

It's called a Zero Gravity Blizzard, and it's served to you upside down, or the next one is free. We're not sure what flavor this cosmic treat is, but it looks out of this world.

Krispy Kreme is also joining in, offering doughnut rings that are filled with either a fluffy vanilla or chocolate cream. We'll take an entire box, plzz.

And finally, everyone's favorite cookie, Oreo, is celebrating 50 years since the moon landing, too.

Oreo decided to guess what the moon tastes like -- and made it into an Oreo filling. Luckily for us, Oreo decided the moon tastes like marshmallows. Also, the packaging glows in the dark.

The official anniversary of the moon landing is July 20, so you better get your hands on these far-out cosmic treats.

