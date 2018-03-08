'Crying' food? Sure sounds like it

TOKYO - When a particular food goes viral, it's usually because of how it tastes or looks. But one Japanese dish is getting attention for the sound it makes.

A video of someone cooking a Japanese dish called tama konnyaku appears to show the food making loud noises, similar to crying and squealing.

The loud noises can be heard coming from the frying pan as the food is pressed and turned.

The ball-shaped treat is made from the konnyaku or knojac plant.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.