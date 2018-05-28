Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 10 Orlando coffee shops

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday, May 29, more than 8,000 U.S Starbucks locations will close so that the company's employees can undergo diversity-bias training. This comes after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia when the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without purchasing a frappuccino or cake pop.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media: protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going to go by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees that will start May 29. While we don’t know if the training will do any good, Starbucks is addressing the issue head-on.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret that they can’t get their caffeine fix on May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the Orlando area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee, and it will probably taste a little bit better than any chain coffee.

Stardust Video and Coffee

This vegan-friendly cafe has coffee, food, alcohol and a chill vibe. They have a lot of events there during the week, often including live music and trivia. Stop by for the Audubon Park farmer's market on a Monday -- the market is literally in the shop's parking lot.



Address: 1842 Winter Park Road, Orlando.

Food: Mostly salads, sandwiches and bowls. See full menu here.





Lineage Coffee Roasting

Two locations means that there is plenty of coffee from Lineage Coffee Roasting to go around. You can even buy their coffee at wholesale. 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando.

Austin’s Coffee

With organic, fair-trade beans on deck and a cool atmosphere, Austin’s Coffee is a place where you’ll want to hang out all night long. 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Axum Coffee

All of the profits made at Axum Coffee go directly to charities that help impoverished countries around the world, which is pretty incredible. 146 W. Plant St. #110, Winter Garden.

Barnie’s Coffee Kitchen

Enjoying a cup of coffee at Barnie’s Coffee Kitchen is fantastic, but so is buying their coffee in a grocery store. 118 S. Park Ave., Winter Park.

Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

Not only does this coffee shop have an incredible name, they also have a drive-thru , which is truly, truly incredible. 444 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando.

Dandelion Communitea Cafe

If you’re really looking for a place to just chill, then Dandelion Communitea Cafe is there place to be. This vegan hot spot will have you coming back for more. 618 N. Thornton Ave., Orlando.

Le Cafe de Paris

Bonjour! Take a trip to the winding streets of Paris at this French bistro. Oui, oui! 5170 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Orlando.

Cozee Cafe

This cute little cafe with an outdoor patio is the perfect place to crawl up with a good book and forget about time for a while. 1145 Townpark Ave. #1221, Lake Mary.

Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux

This joint is the definition of a neighborhood cafe. Everyone knows your name, the coffee is always hot, and the atmosphere just rocks. 3022 Corrine Drive, Orlando.

