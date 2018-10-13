Where to indulge in the most decadent chocolate in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chocolatiers in the Orlando area serve up all kinds of decadent creations to help people satisfy their sweet tooth.

Combinations with popcorn or different flavors bring life to a variety of treats. Factories and shops in Central Florida allow people to enjoy the luscious combinations and to see the delights being made right before their eyes.

Here are several gourmet chocolate shops in the Orlando area:

Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Location: 300 Park Ave. South, Winter Park

Website, FAQs, Shop

You can explore different European-styled chocolate options, ranging from the popular chocolate-covered popcorn to a basket or assortment of hand-dipped chocolates. Flavors include milk, white and dark chocolate. Plain chocolate is listed as gluten-free, and the 72 percent chocolate option contains no dairy.

Farris and Foster's

Location: 4875 New Broad Street, Orlando

Website, FAQs, Order

A reservation is highly recommended to get into this local chocolate factory, which ranks highest for chocolatiers in Orlando on Yelp. Bestsellers vary from the triple chocolate popcorn to truffles to "Farris Wheels," which is a layer of cashews or pecans covered with caramel and topped with chocolate. Sugar-free chocolates are available along with custom boxes and baskets. All the chocolate is gluten-free, but dark chocolate is the only one not containing milk.

Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop

Location: Disney Springs

Dining website, main website

Along with the complimentary chocolate square and the famous chocolate bark in the chocolate shop, this chocolatier offers sweets and drinks with the famous Ghirardelli flavors. Sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream and chocolate-flavored drinks give guests the chance to taste the chocolate in a new light. Ghirardelli plans to remove all gluten from its chocolate by 2020.

The Ganachery

Location: Disney Springs

Website, Menu

This shop combines the sweetness of chocolate with the magic of Disney. Guests can watch as the chocolate is made right before their eyes. Chocolate squares and custom chocolate bars and lollipops of different Disney characters are available for purchase.

Godiva Chocolatier Orlando Premium Outlets

Location: 8200 Vineland Ave, Orlando

Website, FAQs, Shop

The famous Belgian chocolatier gives guests a chance to see the world famous chocolate made firsthand. Boxes of chocolate and individual cookies and truffles can be found and enjoyed at the site. Godiva advises people with allergies to dairy, nuts or gluten not to eat any Godiva chocolate.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Location: CityWalk at Universal Studios Orlando

Website, Dessert menu

From crazy milkshakes to lunch or dinner, the restaurant offers unique creations on all the food and sweets. Creations including the "Chocolate X5" milkshake and the "Chocolate Brownie Bark" sundae overload on the cocoa. Guests can buy a wide variety of chocolate squares, bars and boxes and save it for the road.

