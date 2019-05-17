Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's College Park neighborhood

Visiting College Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a food truck to an Italian spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in College Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Pastrami Project

Topping the list is food truck and deli The Pastrami Project, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 175 E. Par Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.

2. K Restaurant

Next up is cocktail bar and traditional American spot K Restaurant, serving salads and more, situated at 1710 Edgewater Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trevi Pasta

Italian restaurant Trevi Pasta is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, which offers gelato for dessert, 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews. It is located at 2120 Edgewater Drive.

4. Shakers American Café

Shakers American Café is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 255 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1308 Edgewater Drive for traditional American fare.

5. Jade Sushi & New Asian

Finally, there's Jade Sushi & New Asian, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews. Stop by 2425 Edgewater Drive to hit up the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.

