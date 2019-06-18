You've been peeling garlic wrong your entire life

We've been peeling garlic wrong our entire lives, y'all.

Anyone who cooks a lot at home knows that peeling garlic can be a tedious task, but a Twitter user recently posted a video of the ultimate garlic peeling life hack, and honestly, it's kind of insane that it's taken us this long to realize it.

Chrissy Teigen retweeted the video with a relatable "WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT," therefore showing the rest of the internet this little secret that we've been missing out on.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

As the video shows, the person just casually stabs a piece of garlic that is still attached to the clove with a knife and gently wedges the clove out of the skin. The clove comes out of so effortlessly, it will make you wonder why you've been pounding your garlic against the cutting board with the side of your knife for all these years.

To make sure this wasn't just some fluke of a video, this writer actually went home last night and tried out this new technique (luckily spaghetti and meatballs was on the menu). The first time you try probably won't work, but after a few tries, the garlic was popping out of the giant head just like the ones in the video.

So thank you, random Twitter user for showing us this life hack, and thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for spreading the video to the masses. Garlic lovers everywhere are forever in your debt.

Graham Media Group 2019