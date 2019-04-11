Getting Results Award winner builds community in her neighborhood

News 6 Anchor, Matt Austin, gives this week's Getting Results Award to Genie Tuten. The Wadeview Park Neighborhood Association President is recognized for organizing community activities.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Genie Tuten, Wadeview Park neighborhood association president, is this week's News 6 Getting Results Award winner.

Tuten has been creating newsletters and organizing events for her neighbors in the south downtown Orlando neighborhood since 2014.

"I just like doing it. I like the feel of community," said Tuten, who was sitting in front of the computer where she creates all her monthly newsletters. "I like getting to know my neighbors. I like the functions and the parties."

Tuten said she likes to keep busy. She helps organizes a number of events each year in the neighborhood's signature park.

"Our park is a big attraction for our neighborhood," she said. "We have a lot of dog walkers, there are a lot of exercise stations around the park, we have a lot of joggers, people ride their bikes."

The park has also been the location for neighborhood picnics, pet parades, movies in the park and Halloween trunk-or-treat events.

Tuten was nominated for the News 6 Getting Results Award by city of Orlando Neighborhood Relations Supervisor Cindy Light.

"Her dedication to the city is evident in many ways," Light wrote in her nomination. "She doesn't just understand the need to build community, she does it."

"Sometimes neighborhood associations have a hard time getting people involved unless there's a crisis," Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said. "Genie gets people to come because she has good events that people enjoy going to, and she knows how to throw a really good event."

Tuten was named Mayor Buddy Dyer's neighborhood champion of the year for 2019.

"This is just having neighbors that are friends. The world is so busy now. So many people don't know their neighbors," Tuten said. "I'm a little old-fashioned. By the time I'm not doing this anymore, it may change, but I'm hoping to keep it that way."

