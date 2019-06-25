How Driving Change was a News 6 team effort

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been a long road to get to today.

On May 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB107, a bill passed by the House and Senate to make texting and driving a primary offense in the state of Florida. It's the day that Florida took the first positive step in six long years to make its roads safer.

For almost three years, News 6 has been working to Drive Change through our years-long campaign to push politicians to change the law. We’ve posted more than a hundred stories to our Driving Change page – stories that we hoped would lead to this day.

This piece is a retrospective look with folks we have met along the way who took the time to share their personal stories and support this campaign.

They come from all walks of life: mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, siblings, police chiefs and politicians. To them and many others who have helped us get to this day, we say this was a team effort.

We truly couldn’t have done it without you.





