1 in 3 teens admit to texting and driving

ORLANDO, Fla. - The number of deaths from accidents involving distracted teen drivers continues to rise, experts say.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said having your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel or your attention elsewhere are all part of distracted driving. Electronic devices "present all 3 modes of distraction" and are "recognized as a major threat to driver safety."

Teen drivers are specifically at risk because of their tendencies to look at their phone. The AAP reports one in three teens admit to texting while driving.

Some other risk factors the AAP reported for teen drivers are inexperience, speed and biological risk.

Parents are encouraged to show their children the safe way to drive, which includes putting their phone down and wearing their seat belts.

