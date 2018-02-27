Sentate texting and driving bill will not be heard in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As a Senate committee plans to meet in Tallahassee Tuesday, lawmakers will not hear anything about a Senate bill to make texting and driving a primary offense.

House Bill 33 passed earlier this month on a unanimous vote by the House Government Accountability Committee. Senate Bill 90, the Use of Wireless Communications Devices While Driving measure sponsored by state Sen. Keith Perry, D-Gainesville, was supposed to be brought before the Committee on Appropriations; however, a roadblock was hit after state Sen.Rob Bradley, the head of the Senate Committee is holding up the bill and it is not on the

agenda.

News 6 went to Tallahassee to ask more questions as the bill has passed through six committees.

"A lot of people in Florida didn't vote for you, don't know who you are outside of your district -- and you're stopping legislation that could impact the entire state. That's not very democratic, " Matt Austin asked.

" And I think that's a fair question, Matt," Bradley said.

If the bill was discussed and there was a positive outcome in the committee meeting, the two bills would need to be merged before a debate by the full Legislature.

