Man travels to Brevard homeless camps to feed the hungry

COCOA, Fla. - Tommie Studstill is this week's News 6 Getting Results Award winner.

Studstill first appeared on News 6 in October 2016 when he was feeding and clothing the homeless in Brevard County after Hurricane Mathew. His story was unique in that he traveled from camp to camp on his bicycle, carrying what he could in grocery bags.

News 6 viewer Toni Beckley saw the story and donated a 2001 Chevy Astro to Studstill and his nonprofit organization, Greater Love for the Homeless.

The van, with nearly 200,000 miles traveled, didn't last long. Studstill, on the other hand, is still going.

He's now behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick Century he purchased for $400.

"Oh, I've put at least 30,000 miles on it already," he said, reflecting on his daily travels up and down the Space Coast. "I normally don't count (how many) spots (I've been to) anymore. I count people. On an average day, I will feed 320 to 386 people. It all depends where the people are."

They're mainly in the woods.

Over time, he's discovered communities out of sight and out of hope.

"It's not an easy life," he said. "Nobody gives them a chance."

Studstill, for the most part, pays for the meals himself on a handyman's salary.

He said he's been feeding the homeless for 11 years.

"Everybody deserves dignity. Everybody deserves respect," he said while scooping a spoonful of rice, along with fried chicken and green beans, onto a paper plate.

Studstill said he does not want to be portrayed as a hero.

"(I'm) just one individual trying to make a difference for somebody else," he said.

And one very deserving of this week's Getting Results Award.

