Automotive educator named semifinalist in teaching excellence contest

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Seminole County teacher is a semi-finalist for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools 2019 Prize for Teaching Excellence.

David Moye teaches the automotive program at Lyman High School.

"Gone are the days of auto mechanics," he said. "They're really technicians. Students need to learn how to diagnose electrical problems and any other programs in the car."

Moye said teaching at Lyman is extra special because he is a Lyman graduate, and took the automotive course when he was in school. He said the program is about 1,000 hours and students are encouraged to continue their studies at Seminole State College after graduation. He said automotive technicians can earn six-figure salaries.

"It's not about getting dirty and greasy. What we're trying to build today are automotive technicians. Students who can work cleanly and they understand all these things that are going on in the car and they can repair them and make a great income," Moye said.

The winners for the Harbor Freight award will be announced at the end of October. The top three each receive $100,000. The next 15 each win $50,000 for their schools.

