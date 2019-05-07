iMac computers donated to local families, organizations in need

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thanks to a partnership between Full Sail University and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, five families and three organizations now have a new piece of technology.

Twenty refurbished iMac computers were donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Pine Hills, the Russell Home for Atypical Children, the African American Council of Christian Clergy, as well as families selected by OCSO.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said it's part of the office's mission of community involvement.

"We want to bridge that gap and engage with the community more than ever before," Mina said.

Ozzie Young, from the African American Council of Christian Clergy, says the new computer will help grow the group's ministry.

"This will allow us to do marketing videos, all the stuff that takes our ministry to the next level," he said.

Full Sail University is in its 40th year and has served an estimated 70,000 students.

