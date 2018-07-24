Kids Theatre Kamp puts on 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.'

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, check out the Kids Theatre Kamp production of "Fiddler on the Roof Jr." The performances are the culmination of a four week-long production camp for kids ranging from 10 to 18 years old in Winter Springs.



"We take them through the whole process, all the way from auditions to rehearsals to full-fledged performances," said artistic director Tracy McCoy.



McCoy tells News 6 the camp differs from experiences that focus on just one craft, like singing or dancing.



"We're training how they go about doing that," McCoy said. "We're giving them the tools so that they learn that process and the professional protocol."



McCoy says the camp is open to all experience levels, from theater novices to stage veterans. Jocelyn Dagenais,10, plays the fiddler.



"And I basically start and end the show. It may seem like a lot of pressure, but once you start getting used to it, it's really really fun," she said. "So this is basically the chance to learn what it means to be on stage and perform in front of other people."



Noah Lyon, 18, plays the lead role of Tevye.



"I'm this middle-aged man and I have five daughters, and my daughters keep pushing the boundaries of our traditions as Jews," he said.



Lyon calls Tevye a dream role and credits Kids Theatre Kamp with helping him find his passion. He says as a child, he never really had a "thing."



"And then I did a summer camp of theatre and I was like, 'Oh, this is it!'" he said.



McCoy says many students like Lyon hope to pursue careers on Broadway but sometimes their talents lead to other careers.



"They might say, 'Oh, I really like lighting or I really like when we did costumes, maybe I will go into fashion,'" she said. "They end up going into avenues or exploring even occupations as they get older or areas of study in college that have nothing to do with theater, but they gained those interests here."



Putting on a full production, McCoy says, involves a lot of teamwork --a message that is well-received by students.



"Miss Tracy has just influenced me so much not to try to be a star, but to appreciate every little piece of what's going on backstage," said Lyon.



If you'd like to check out Kids Theatre Kamp "Fiddler on the Roof Jr.," performances are this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $10. Registration for next summer's camp also opens this weekend. We're told it fills up quickly.

