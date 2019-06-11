Looking to be the next big YouTuber? This free class can help

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you have kids, you know they spend a lot time watching YouTube videos these days, but do you have what it takes to be the next big YouTube family?

A free class at the Orlando Public Library teaches production skills needed on and off camera.

"So they're coming and kind of learning the pre-production, production process and then they're putting (it) into action in our video studio and creating an intro YouTube video as a team and as a family," video instructor Tori Abram-Copenhaver said.

Students start by writing a script. From there, they move into the library's studio. Students rotate jobs, each taking a turn in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the control room.

Ten-year-old Simon Kusoc wants to create a gaming channel.

"I like gaming and I talk a lot to myself when I'm gaming, so I feel like I could go on YouTube and talk a lot so the audience can see the excitement I feel when I'm (playing)," he said.

Abram-Copenhaver said students can use the equipment and studios at no charge after passing an assessment.

The library offers camps and classes year-round, which are free with a library card. To find classes near you, click here.

