Orange County schools tout value of digital learning

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools are showcasing digital learning efforts to national leaders in education and technology.

With visits to Millenia Elementary and Southwest Middle Schools, attendees at the Future of Educational Technology Conference got a first-hand look at how digital learning is getting results in the district.

As the district further develops its digital curriculum, it hopes convention visitors could be inspired to implement similar programs in their schools.

Millenia Elementary is a pilot digital learning school in the OCPS LaunchED program. The principal said the curriculum has helped improve test scores year to year and is working for the teachers and students.

LaunchED uses technology, digital content and instruction to strengthen students' learning experience.

With more than 100,000 digital devices distributed to students, Orange County Public Schools is a national leader in digital learning. OCPS was the first district in Central Florida to provide a digital device to every incoming high school student, and the program has continually expanded to train teachers and reach students at every grade level.



"Technology is something our children need to be exposed to, and in some communities it's harder to have a computer in the home, so as a school, we need to provide that for them so they're ready for the future," said Anne Lynaugh, master principal at Millenia and Millenia Gardens Elementary schools,.

OCPS is aiming for "1-to-1 by 2021," which is one digital device per student in every school by 2021.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.