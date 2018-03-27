Tech Fest helps Sanford students prepare for future

SANFORD, Fla. - A school in Sanford is preparing students for bright futures in the tech industry through a special event.

The Crooms Academy of Information Technology holds Tech Fest every year. The IT conference, in its 12th year, is held at the high school for the students.

Tech companies, along with the military and colleges, meet one-on-one with students through workshops, booths and presentations.

"Different simulations, programming, different internship opportunities, these businesses actually have. I know friends that got internships through people that they met at Tech Fest and that's been a cool experience," said Allison van Tilborgh, a Crooms senior.

Money raised through Tech Fest goes back into scholarships for Crooms' graduates. Those awards will be announced in April.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.