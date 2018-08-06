Kids with autism explore prehistoric landscape alongside archaeologists

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Archaeologist Tom Penders created Archaeologists for Autism so that his daughter and others with developmental disabilities get the chance to uncover prehistoric treasures.

The mini scientists get the chance to do so at an annual event in Brevard County.

"We were told my daughter would never explore her environment," Penders said about his 19-year-old daughter, Becky, who is blind and on the autism spectrum.

He said Becky is a member of a baseball team in Viera but has been excluded from other summer programs.

"There's kids being left out because they're quote, 'too low functioning,'" said Penders, which is why he came up with a plan five years ago to change that.

Working with the Scott Center for Autism, in Melbourne, Penders created an event to encourage kids on the spectrum to walk through a prehistoric landscape.

[RELATED: New show uses power of puppets to talk tough topics with kids | Girl Scout creating nonprofit to educate teens about skin cancer]

Archaeologists for Autism offers a full day of free activities, from artifact excavation to spear-throwing to talking with paleontologists about fossils.

On Oct. 20, Penders and a team of volunteers will welcome 150 families to Sams House at Pine Island, a historic conservation sanctuary, for the big event.

"It's one of the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program's nature (sanctuaries), but it also happens to be an archaeological and paleontological site," Penders said.

The sanctuary property lies a mile north of Sams House, where the fossils and artifacts found on the land are on display.

"That's the tooth and part of the jaw of the mastodon, which is the extinct species related to the elephant," Penders said.

He said the historic site was an obvious choice when he was looking for a place to hold a special archaeology event for kids.

Bringing the group together to do activities in a natural environment is like hidden therapy, in a way, to encourage socialization and gross and fine motor skills, Penders said.

The event welcomes kids ages 5 to 17 and young adults 18 to 22 years of age who are enrolled in school, including home-schoolers.

It's a chance to explore a different time, full of adventure, and the potential to discover some young archaeologists.

"You'd be surprised. There's a number of those on the spectrum who work in the field of archaeology," Penders said.

To register for the event, visit the Archaeologists for Autism website and fill out the application.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.