Dad creates animated world for kids to escape disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some would say working on a YouTube channel is an ambitious summer activity for a dad and his two boys, but it’s the perfect adventure for the Go Go Brothers.

If you haven’t heard of them, the two boys like to go by their stage names, “Rooey" and "Bean Boy." Their dad, Adam, has asked out of privacy for his sons, ages 6 and 8, that we not use their last name.

Let’s get to it: The Go Go Brothers are on a mission to help kids share their creativity.

According to their dad, both boys have grown up with their own challenges. As a baby, Bean Boy, the youngest child, was diagnosed with the most severe form of spina bifida. The oldest, Rooey, is on the autism spectrum. Adam said in the last couple of years, the brothers began to lose some of their self-confidence.

"Especially when they hit school, they really see that other kids really didn't care, you know, what made them special,” Adam said.

In some cases, the boys faced bullying. This loss of confidence can be heartbreaking for parents of children with disabilities, but Adam wasn’t going to let his sons' spirits fade. When his older son told him he wanted to fly, dad had a great idea.

"If you don't have a say in your real life, you have a say in the Go Go World,” Adam said.

Putting his skills as a professional animator to work, Adam put together a home studio for the boys. A green screen sheet served as the background while the boys recited lines in front of a camera from a cellphone. Adam did some post-production editing to incorporate illustrations drawn by the boys and kids who watch their YouTube channel. Before long, the Go Go World was born.

“Some are trying to stop us. Some are trying to help us. Some are trying to make us funny,” Rooey said. “That picture that I drew was Sharkwizard, for Episode 1.”

At the end of each video, the boys invite other kids to send in their drawings, along with a description of “who,” “what,” “where” and “why" the next story will take place. There are no boundaries. The Go Go Brothers have been to outer space, the zoo, the ocean and even a cupcake factory.

Adam said this is what makes the videos special: They are what kids want to watch, and that’s pure, unedited imagination.

“If we can capture a 3-year-old's idea and make it last forever, I mean, that’s, you know, something great to be a part of,” Adam said.

If you’d like to submit a drawing and story idea to the Go Go Brothers, visit their channel here.

