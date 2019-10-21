News 6, Centra Care offer another chance for free flu shot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's yet another chance to get a free flu shot.

News 6 and AdventHealth Centra Care have offered free flu shot events at clinics in Central Florida throughout October.

"This is the time to get the flu shot, because the season is just starting," said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, medical director of AdventHealth Centra Care.

Hendrix said the flu vaccine changes every year as the virus changes.

"We know they had a really rough season, an early season in Australia, so it's a pretty good indicator we're going to have an early season and a bad season," Hendrix said.

"Who wants to be sick? I don't," Lori Campbell said.

Campbell and her husband, Jim, plan to get a flu shot ahead of the peak of flu season.

"We don't have health insurance, so this would be a great opportunity to get a free flu shot," Jim Campbell said.

Families taking part in the flu shot events can also enjoy face painting and freeze pops.

The last opportunity to get a free flu shot with News 6 is Wednesday at the Centra Care at 11550 University Blvd. in Orlando from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The location's phone number is 407-384-0080.

