Nonprofit receives grant to continue services for 2017 hurricane season victims

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A nonprofit in Central Florida working to get free health care to underinsured or uninsured residents received a grant to continue its services for people still recovering from the 2017 hurricane season.

Shepherd’s Hope President and CEO Marni Stahlman said that between October 2017 and January 2018, their clinics saw about 1,000 extra patients.

"That last quarter typically isn't a trending time where we see a high volume," Stahlman said. "What that means is the patients that were here from Puerto Rico have not dispersed."

This week, Shepherd's Hope is among 20 recipients in the country to be awarded a grant from Direct Relief and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.

The $121,115 grant comes a week after Harvard released a study showing the death toll from Hurricane Maria was closer to 5,000 people.

Stahlman said the total number of free visits Shepherd's Hope provided in 2017 was more than 19,000. According to their public records, 900 people had to be turned away due to capacity limitations.

"The criteria for what someone would be eligible back on the island to receive is not the same here,” Stahlman said.

The volunteers at the nonprofit were able to help connect many evacuees with navigators to enroll for health care.

"This grant comes afterwards recognizing what we did, but also helping to prepare us for what's going to come. The hurricane season is here, and we know that we're going to probably more than likely if not get a direct hit, still be affected," Stahlman said.

The team plans to use the money to stock up on essentials for patients in need of immediate assistance, should another storm strike. Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity are their primary concern during the threat of a hurricane.

There are five free-standing Shepherd's Hope clinics in Orange and Seminole counties. If you'd like to help, they're asking for water bottles and extra umbrellas. Many of their patients line up outside the clinics and come to and from the bus stop during the hot summer months.

