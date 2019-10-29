'Rainbow baby' is Orlando-area mom's 'hope after storm'

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Central Florida woman shared what she calls her "hope after a storm" during infant and pregnancy loss awareness month.

"She's just what we needed," Jenna Dail said as she held her 6-month-old baby girl.

Baby Charley was born five years after Dail and her family lost their twin boys Ryder and Grady.

Dail explained what she and many people in the infant loss community call a "rainbow baby."

"A 'rainbow baby' is a baby who is born after a loss, so whether it's miscarriage or infant loss," Dail said.

In the two years since News 6 met Dail, her efforts to deliver Boxes of Hope have expanded, thanks to a partnership with AdventHealth and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

The boxes contain personal hygiene items, like mouthwash and lotion, along with journals and books for mothers on bed rest.

"I was just amazed at how full circle it went, you know? Like, this is where we lost our twins, but they're still making a huge impact in the same place," Dail said.

October is infant and pregnancy loss awareness month, and many families have turned to social media to share their stories and find on online community for support.

Dail said when her family was grieving, the topic was still untouchable. Even so, she detailed her pain and healing in a blog called "The Color Blue and Hope."

She said this year, she's seeing a change.

"More and more women are starting to share, and I think it's because other women are sharing, so they're feeling comfortable and encouraged," Dail said.

One in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, according to Dr. Christine Greves, OBGYN at Orlando Health.

Dail said if someone you know chooses to share their story of loss, the best response is to simply say, "I'm here for you." She does not recommend offering advice or asking how to make someone feel better.

"I am a mom of five, and while they're not physically here, I carry that emotional weight daily," Dail said.

One way to offer support is through volunteer work. Businesses or mom groups can host collection drives and packing parties for Dail's Boxes of Hope. Some volunteers have even offered to drop off the boxes at the hospitals.

Dail's workspace for packing the boxes has become a nursery for baby Charley. The room is appropriately themed with rainbows.

"So, for me, like, pregnancy after loss was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through," Dail said.

Dail said one way she worked through the difficult moments was by setting aside every Sunday to decorate the nursery.

"Pregnancy is a true miracle. There's so many things that have to go right at one time to have a healthy baby, but we can't let fear win, we can't," Dail said.

There are more resources available for the infant loss community with The Finley Project.

