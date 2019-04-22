UV light gives parents CleanSlate before visiting babies at Winnie Palmer NICU

April Moore and her husband with their quadruplets at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. (Image courtesy of Moore family)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Any parent who has spent time in a neonatal intensive care unit knows taking care of the tiniest patients in the hospital requires some extra special equipment.

New parents expect plenty of challenges and prepare for them as best they can. But what they may not know is something they carry into the hospital could be a danger to their newborn.

April Moore and her husband, now parents of seven, moved to Orlando after learning she was expecting quadruplets.

"We did IVF with our son Solomon, and we had two frozen embryos remaining,” Moore said. “The doctor recommended that we transfer both of them and not to expect too much.”

Soon Julius, John, Charlotte, and Bettie were born. As with many multiples, they were cared for in the NICU as they continued to grow.

Moore said her biggest priority was keeping the babies healthy.

"They are more susceptiple to getting infections because they are born early," said Joanne Vano, nurse leader at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

The hospital recently implemented a new piece of technology that visitors are required to place cellphones, keys and other electronics inside as they enter the NICU.

“We want to make sure that those phones are clean because you're at your baby's bedside," Vano said.

The CleanSlate Machine attack’s bacteria using UV-C light in under 30 seconds. Vano said it’s cutting down infection rates inside the NICU.

The Moore family learned soon after our interview that their new additions were strong enough to be released from the hospital.

"It’s just an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness," Moore said.

