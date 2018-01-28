Orlando woman's stolen purse returned after News 6 report

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 helped an Orlando woman get her purse back after she said someone broke into her home and stole it.

"It's probably like a 50 cent, dollar purse, but to me it's a million bucks," Maritza Williams said.

Through hugs and tears, Williams tells News 6 she is thankful to have her purse back. She said someone stole the bag from her Orlando home last week while she was out of town visiting family.

She believes someone broke into her house, stole her clothes, ate her food and took her purse.

But it is no ordinary bag. It has special meaning to her.

"When I met my sister for the first time in over 40 years, she gave it to me and I treasure that in my heart," she said.

Williams said her husband came home last weekend and realized someone had been living there. She tells News 6 he watched a woman enter their home. He confronted her and started recording on his cell phone.

"You're the one who broke into my house," Williams' husband said. "No, what you mean? No, I've never been in your house," the woman said.

Williams suspects the woman stole her belongings. In the video, she said you can see the woman is carrying the purse.

The woman denied the allegations.

Devastated and desperate to get her purse back, Williams reached out to News 6 to get results.

After our story aired, Williams said the community rallied behind her looking for the woman in the video.

Andrea Grady-Bozeman found her and got the bag back.

"I convinced her it was the right thing to do," Grady-Bozeman said.

Williams said she is thankful the purse was returned. She adds she is overwhelmed by the community's response and the results.

"You guys are just great. You get results really fast and you go out there and you get it," Williams said. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there."

Williams shared the cell phone video with deputies so they can get crime results, but so far no arrests have been made.

